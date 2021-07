WOW! Looking for a home with an open floor plan, in top condition and a fabulous/convenient location??? Then this is YOUR home! Located on a quiet cul de sac this all brick townhouse features: Formal Dining Room overlooking the Spacious Living Room (perfect for entertaining) *** Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter and Stainless Steel Appliances *** Hardwood Floors on the Main and Upper Levels *** Lovely Rear Patio is off the Living Room on this level *** Upstairs has an Expansive Primary Bedroom with a Full Bath, plus two other Bedrooms and a Full Hall Bath *** The Finished Basement has a Rec Room and a Large Storage area *** Laundry is located on the basement level **** Recent Updates Include: All New Windows 2018; New Rear Sliding Glass Door 2017; New Electrical Sub Panel 2021; Gutters/Fascia/Soffit & Gutter Guards were replaced 2017; Dryer 2020; Refrigerator 2021; Front Patio & Exterior Landscaping 2018/2020; and Freshly Painted throughout 2021Let's Talk Location!! Less than 1 mile to the Wiehle Metro Station! Also less than 1 mile to the Future Wegmans/Reston Metro Station! Plus, easy access to Dulles Toll Road. In addition, you are walking distance to the pool, two playgrounds, and tennis/basketball courts. Wanting to go for a walk??? Right outside your back door is a walking trail that connects to all the other fabulous trails throughout Reston.Truly a rare find so make sure this one is on your list today!!!