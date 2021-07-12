Sundance Favorite 'Mass' Sets Fall Release, Ensemble Cast Goes Supporting for Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)

Thanks to films like The Brood, The Fly, and Scanners, filmmaker David Cronenberg is considered one of the most beloved genre filmmakers in history, though his skills aren't limited to being behind the camera, as he's made for just as captivating a figure on-screen as well. While many of his roles might be relegated to being glorified cameos in horror films, Season 4 of the horror anthology series Slasher sees the filmmaker playing an integral role in the unsettling narrative, an experience that makes for one of his most ambitious endeavors. You can check out an exclusive featurette above in which Cronenberg talks about joining the cast of Slasher: Flesh & Blood before it debuts on Shudder on August 12th.