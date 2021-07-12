Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan: 10 features to look for in Gun Lake Casino’s expansion

By <strong>Christa Ferguson, Wood TV 8 · </strong>
cdcgamingreports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGun Lake Casino is getting ready to open a $100 million addition to the already popular destination near Wayland. Phase 4 construction started in October 2019. “It’s been going great. The team here, Clark Construction and all their subcontractors, have been really hard at work, making sure that we stay on time, stay on budget, especially with all the COVID things that come up. They’ve been doing a phenomenal job,” said Jose Flores, vice president and general manager for the casino.

www.cdcgamingreports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
City
Wayland, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Lake Casino#Clark Construction#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Disneyland
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Suni Lee's family goes wild watching Olympic daughter win gold

Suni Lee’s family watched the U.S. Olympic gymnast narrowly take the gold in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, cheering all the way from Minnesota. John Lee and Yeev Thoj are immigrants whose families fled Laos in the midst of the Vietnam War. Lee expressed his astonishment to WCCO radio in an interview after his daughter won.

Comments / 0

Community Policy