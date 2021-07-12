Michigan: 10 features to look for in Gun Lake Casino’s expansion

Gun Lake Casino is getting ready to open a $100 million addition to the already popular destination near Wayland. Phase 4 construction started in October 2019. “It’s been going great. The team here, Clark Construction and all their subcontractors, have been really hard at work, making sure that we stay on time, stay on budget, especially with all the COVID things that come up. They’ve been doing a phenomenal job,” said Jose Flores, vice president and general manager for the casino.