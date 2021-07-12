Cancel
MTV Documentary Films Sets July 30 Release Date for Sundance Hit 'Sabaya'

By Antonio Ferme
Laredo Morning Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe documentary that generated strong reviews at Sundance this year follows the sexual exploitation of women in the Kurdish religious minority group of Yazidi. The title refers to the term used for individuals who are abducted and forced into sexual slavery. The film will have theatrical runs in New York, Los Angeles and other key markets as MTV Documentary Films has high hopes for its chances as an film awards contender.

