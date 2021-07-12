Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Panola County, TX

Carthage native to film movie in Panola County

By Stella Wieser swieser@panolawatchman.com
Marshall News Messenger
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerek Wayne Johnson grew up in Carthage and on Lake Murvaul, and he’s bringing his filmmaking skills to Panola County for a movie he’s making called “Blood Streams.”. Details about the cast and the plot aren’t released yet, but Johnson said he wrote the film specifically to be filmed here. Earlier this year, he and his team had been geared up to make a documentary, but those plans fell through — so they decided to take the opportunity to do something else.

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Carthage, TX
County
Panola County, TX
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Wayne Johnson#The Carthage Rotary Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Greg Abbott's outrageous Covid order to scapegoat immigrants in Texas

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bizarre, vaguely worded executive order on Wednesday that he says is aimed at lowering Covid-19 infections. In a statement about the order, he said: "The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has also led to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among unlawful migrants who have made their way into our state, and we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities."

Comments / 0

Community Policy