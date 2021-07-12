Carthage native to film movie in Panola County

Derek Wayne Johnson grew up in Carthage and on Lake Murvaul, and he’s bringing his filmmaking skills to Panola County for a movie he’s making called “Blood Streams.”. Details about the cast and the plot aren’t released yet, but Johnson said he wrote the film specifically to be filmed here. Earlier this year, he and his team had been geared up to make a documentary, but those plans fell through — so they decided to take the opportunity to do something else.