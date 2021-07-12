Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Blackhawks' Caleb Jones: Headed to Chicago

CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Jones was traded by the Oilers to the Blackhawks, along with a third-round draft pick, for Duncan Keith on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Jones hasn't done much offensively in parts of three NHL campaigns, producing just 19 points across 93 games from 2018-21. The 24-year-old Texas native also received a career-low 13:36 of average ice time last year, so his fantasy needle is pointing down as he looks set to battle for a bottom-pairing spot on the Chicago blue line come September.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Keith
Person
Elliotte Friedman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackhawks#Oilers#Fantasy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks fleece Edmonton in Duncan Keith trade

When the Chicago Blackhawks selected Duncan Keith in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft, they made a franchise-altering decision. He literally went on to be one of the best defensemen of his era. He was the number one defenseman on a team that won the Stanley Cup three times. Individually, he won multiple Olympic Gold Medals, the Norris Trophy twice, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs once.
NHLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones in trade with Blue Jackets

The Blackhawks made a blockbuster deal on Friday by acquiring All-Star defenseman Seth Jones, the No. 32 overall pick in 2021 and a sixth-round pick in 2022 from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenseman Adam Boqvist, the No. 12 overall pick in 2021, a second-rounder in 2021 and a first-round selection in 2022 that will become a first-rounder in 2023 if the 2022 pick is in the Top 2.
NHLbardown.com

Seth and Caleb Jones threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Cubs game

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Seth Jones on Friday evening and the move came nearly two weeks after they acquired his younger brother, Caleb, from the Edmonton Oilers in the Duncan Keith trade. On Saturday the Jones Brothers landed in Chicago to meet the staff and get their first feel for...
NHLmarkerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY MAKES HIS FIRST OFFICIAL STATEMENT SINCE TRADE TO CHICAGO

The main focus of the hockey world Tuesday has been the trade of Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks. In a one-for-one deal, with no salary retention, Vegas shipped Fleury to Chicago for Mikael Hakkarainen, who has no experience at the NHL level. The question now is will Fleury actually report to the Blackhawks or will the 35-year-old decide to retire. Fleury has made his first official statement since the trade, but he did not address that.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Artemi Panarin trade continues to get worse

The Chicago Blackhawks have been a badly ran organization for a while now. That applies to on and off the ice. On the ice, the decisions made by Stan Bowman since winning the Stanley Cup in 2015 have been disastrous. The biggest stain on his resume is the fact that he traded Artemi Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Brandon Saad. It is as bad of a trade as the franchise has ever made.
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

The Buffalo Sabres Could Lose These Players By Friday

The Buffalo Sabres are about to embark on a very busy next week. General Manager Kevyn Adams will have plenty of huge decisions to make in regards to the roster, as will all the NHL general managers. The NHL Expansion Draft will take place this Wednesday, July 21st at 8...
NHLletsgohawks.net

Hawks Targeting Buffalo Sabres Defenseman.

The Chicago Blackhawks rebuild seems to be over as they continue to add some big pieces to the lineup. We've seen the acquisitions of Marc-Andre Fleury, Tyler Johnson and Seth Jones over the last couple of days and Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman is expected to be busy today as free agency opens.
NHLtheScore

Fleury dealt to Blackhawks, reportedly doesn't want to move family

Marc-Andre Fleury may not suit up for his new team. The Vegas Golden Knights dealt the reigning Vezina Trophy winner to the Chicago Blackhawks for forward Mikael Hakkarainen, the clubs announced Tuesday. However, Fleury was "totally shocked" by the deal, a source told The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. A second source...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Marc-Andre Fleury trade is incredible news

Marc-Andre Fleury is one of the nicest human beings in the history of the National Hockey League. He is also one of the greatest goalies in the history of the NHL as well. He is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins and has had a tremendous amount of success with the Vegas Golden Knights as well. In 2020-21, he was so good that he won the Vezina Trophy and now he is on his way to the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHLClickOnDetroit.com

Dear Red Wings: Ken Holland strikes, Kucherov calls Larionov, and a quiz

We have to take a moment to talk about what our old friend did Monday. Former Red Wings GM Ken Holland, who now works as the GM for Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers, whatever), woke up Monday and decided to be risky. Maybe he made that decision earlier this month (perhaps years ago), but either way Holland decided to acquire 37-year-old (turns 38 this week) Duncan Keith from the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumors: Zadorov, Suter, Hjalmarsson & More

The hectic start to the National Hockey League’s compressed offseason continued on Monday. The deadline to extend qualifying offers to restricted free agents ahead of Wednesday’s start of free agency came and went, and there were some surprises out of the Chicago Blackhawks’ camp. Additionally, a true warrior from the Stanley Cup era hung up his skates for good.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: David Krejci and Jack Eichel

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on the 35-year old free agent center David Krejci. “David and I have communicated pretty consistently over the last little while. Nothing has changed on that front. He has his own reasons, and he’s gonna keep those private as am I,” Sweeney told reporters in a Zoom call on Wednesday. “In terms of what his timeline is … we’ve left things completely open-ended about him possibly returning to play for us. So it’s not a definitive timeline. As you can see from several of the signings and the approach we took that the center ice position (is) a little bit by committee that we’re gonna have to do that and allow some players to get into some spots and hopefully perform to the level they’re capable of.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Wild agree to one-year contract with defenceman Alex Goligoski

Entering his 15th season in the NHL, Alex Goligoski found his first experience as a free agent to be more stressful than he expected or preferred. The landing spot made it worth the hassle. The left-shot defenceman agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million contract Wednesday with the Minnesota Wild, his home state team. This season, Goligoski will become the 28th native of Minnesota to play in a game for the Wild.
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wild 'move methodically' in signing defensemen Alex Goligoski and Dmitry Kulikov

The Wild wasn't the only team shopping for its defense in NHL free agency. So was more than half the league. But not everyone had the same spending power. Despite being priced out on some of the top talent available, the Wild stuck to its budget and plugged holes on its blue line by bringing in Grand Rapids native Alex Goligoski and the experienced Dmitry Kulikov to get its roster closer to being ready for next season.
NHLbleachernation.com

The Blackhawks May Already Be the “Front-Runner” for Seth Jones

The Blackhawks’ interest in accelerating their rebuild with an elite level defenseman has been discussed loudly and often this offseason. And that was before they traded Duncan Keith to the Oilers. The draft remains one way to fill this need, but it’s certainly less sexy (and far less immediate/certain) than going after a true No. 1 defenseman like Seth Jones or Dougie Hamilton, to whom they’ve been connected all summer.
NHLbleachernation.com

Front-Running for Seth Jones, the Stanley Cup Is All Better, Danault Heading to Free Agency, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

The more we hear about the Chicago Blackhawks and Seth Jones being tied together in trade talks, the more inevitable it seems that in some way, Jones will be traded to Chicago. I’ve been around long enough to see these things happen many times where the rumors swirl for so long and in the same places long enough, and then *poof* the deal happens. We’ll see how everything plays out, but it is starting to feel like a matter of time to me.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Predicting Seattle Kraken protected list

The Chicago Blackhawks, along with the rest of the National Hockey League, are preparing to submit their protected list to the Seattle Kraken ahead of the 2021 Expansion Draft. Each team can submit a list of either seven forwards, three defensemen, and a goalie, or eight skaters and a goalie. It is an interesting conversation for the Blackhawks because some hard decisions are needed.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Strike Gold with Tyler Johnson Trade

Leading up the first day of NHL Free Agency, which opens on July 28, the Chicago Blackhawks have been busy. We all figured they would be because of another disappointing season, but now, they are getting aggressive. After a hectic morning, during which they acquired goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, the Hawks ended Tuesday with a late-night trade, adding center Tyler Johnson from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Brent Seabrook’s contract.

Comments / 0

Community Policy