Gannett, owner of the USA Today newspaper, has inked an exclusive deal with a legal U.S. sportsbook. On Tuesday, Gannett announced that it is linking up with the Tipico Sportsbook brand. Tipico, based out of the island country of Malta, becomes the exclusive odds source for Gannett-owned media outlets and websites in a deal valued at $90 million. Tipico operates in the state of New Jersey under approval from regulators.