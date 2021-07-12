LeBron Speaks Out On Where He ‘Truly’ Wants To Finish NBA Career
However much longer Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James plays NBA basketball, he's intent on doing it in purple-and-gold. During an interview on the "SmartLess" podcast (co-hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes) released on Monday, LeBron was asked about his basketball future and his feelings on playing for the Lakers. I mean, listen: I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers," James said.www.lakers365.com
