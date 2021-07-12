Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LeBron Speaks Out On Where He ‘Truly’ Wants To Finish NBA Career

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHowever much longer Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James plays NBA basketball, he's intent on doing it in purple-and-gold. During an interview on the "SmartLess" podcast (co-hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes) released on Monday, LeBron was asked about his basketball future and his feelings on playing for the Lakers. I mean, listen: I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers," James said.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Sean Hayes
Person
Will Arnett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBANew York Post

Lakers’ Dennis Schroder expecting $100M-plus after Magic Johnson insult

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder wants to get paid handsomely when he hits free agency this summer. Teams may not agree to his fee. “Dennis Schroder has communicated this clearly: he wants $100-$120 million – which he will probably also get – and this sum insured cannot be insured on the normal market at the moment,” vice president of the German Basketball Federation Armin Andres said on Abteilung Basketball podcast, as translated by TalkBasket.net.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons purchases Los Angeles home 2700 miles from Philly

A handful of Philadelphia 76ers fans are rooting for Ben Simmons to get out of town ASAP. Now, they seem to be one step closer to getting their wish, as the All-Star “guard” recently purchased a brand-new mansion in Los Angeles — almost 3,000 miles away from Philly. According to...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets trade is focused on Montrezl Harrell to Brooklyn

Both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers did not reach expectations this season and for similar reasons. Injuries derailed both teams and sent them home early. This offseason, Brooklyn and Los Angeles will be teams looking for some more help to improve what already are elite rosters. For the...
NBAPosted by
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Brings Wife & Adorable Daughter Zhuri, 6, To ‘Space Jam 2’ Premiere — Photos

Six-year-old Zhuri James had a special night out with her parents, LeBron and Savannah James, at the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ premiere on July 12. LeBron James was the man of the hour at the July 12 premiere of his new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy. His beautiful wife, Savannah James, was by his side for the big night, and the pair’s youngest child, Zhuri James, was also in attendance. LeBron and Savannah posed for a bunch of photos together on the red carpet, and were joined by Zhuri for a family shot, as well. Savannah looked stunning in her strapless green dress, while Zhuri was too cute in her floral frock and sandals.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

3 Powerful Superteams That Could Be Created Next Season

The Brooklyn Nets are the closest squad to being a superteam in the NBA right now. With Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant slated to be teammates next year, the Nets should be heavily favored to win the championship in 2022. The Lakers and Warriors are very close to...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Trade

Los Angeles Lakers legend and former team president Magic Johnson may be on vacation, but he’s still paying attention to what his old team is doing. On Thursday, the Lakers executed a major trade, acquiring Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 overall pick in tonight’s first round.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mario Chalmers wants to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis with Lakers

In response to reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a third play-maker around LeBron James and Anthony Davis — perhaps indicating disinterest in re-signing Dennis Schroder — one former Miami Heat teammate who won two NBA championships with LeBron is throwing his name into the ring: Mario motherf*ckin Chalmers!
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Updated lineup after Russell Westbrook trade to Lakers

After the Russell Westbrook trade to Lakers, what does the lineup in Los Angeles look like and where are the remaining holes on the roster?. Who needs the NBA Draft when you can have a giant trade. The Lakers saw basketball’s biggest offseason night and promptly waved it off. Sure,...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers veteran recruits Dwight Howard to return

Jared Dudley has played very sparingly for the Los Angeles Lakers over the past two seasons, but the veteran forward is still working hard for the team on the recruiting trail. The Lakers could use help at the center position this offseason, and Dudley believes Dwight Howard can provide it....
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Trash Talked Luis Scola In Spanish So Hard That LeBron James Had To Tell Him To Chill

Trash-talking is one of the most important aspects of basketball. Oftentimes, it isn't the performance of the player on the court, but the things he says to his opponents that help determine the outcome of the game. Basketball has seen a lot of great trash talkers over the years. But perhaps no one was more relentless in his trash-talking in the modern era than Kobe Bryant. Bryant was one of the most fiercely competitive players in NBA history. And a big part of that was his ability to trash talk and get inside his opponents' heads. But sometimes, Kobe could get carried away in what he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy