Mark Twain’s Last Home Is For Sale
Samuel Clemens, the writer known as Mark Twain, is celebrated at a museum in Hartford, Connecticut, at the grand house he and his wife, Olivia, built in 1874. Although he earned quite a bit of money, Clemens made a number of unwise investments; the family experienced financial insecurity and, for a time, lived in Europe to save money. After their daughter, Suzy, died in 1896, Livy found it too painful to live in their Hartford home‚ and the Clemenses sold the property in 1903.www.forbes.com
