Mark Twain’s Last Home Is For Sale

If you missed your opportunity to call this pristine home your own , well here is your second chance! Immaculate and luxurious home only 3 years old with a spacious floor plan. Colonial style home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, laundry room conveniently located on the upper level and a fully finished basement with a modern acid cement floor finish! Open floor plan boasts a beautiful gourmet kitchen (w/ island) that flows nicely into a warm and inviting sun room. Two separate sitting areas and/or den/office on the main level plus a separate dining room for all your gatherings. Home is situated on just under a 1/2 acre lot at the end of a Cul-de-sac plus backs up to trees and open fields for additional privacy. Newly upgrades include, new light fixtures, kitchen faucet, extended driveway for additional parking and a recently installed fence in the back yard! Large decorative patio equipped with a stone accent outdoor kitchen island and built in grill as well as solar lighting outlining the patio and driveway. Very well maintained, like-new home and awaiting for its new owner to add their finishing touch and call it home!