Louisiana State

Louisiana: Ex-Gov. Edwin Edwards, convicted of taking casino license payoffs, dies

By Associated Press
cdcgamingreports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — They were tough acts to follow on the stage of 20th century Louisiana politics: the arm-flailing Depression-era orator Huey Long, a senator and former governor shot to death while eyeing the presidency; country-singing Gov. Jimmie Davis, who once rode up the Capitol steps on horseback; and Gov. Earl Long, Huey’s brother, who cavorted with Bourbon Street stripper Blaze Starr in the 1950s.

News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana Statebrproud.com

Gov. Edwards announces Louisiana is in 4th surge of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– At the Capitol on Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards held a briefing on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and the pace of vaccinations. COVID-19 numbers have been on the rise lately. Things have not been looking too good. There has been almost a 170 percent increase in...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

COVID-19 numbers increasing the fastest in Louisiana, Gov. Edwards says

BATON ROUGE –  Louisiana now has the highest growth in COVID-19 cases per capita in the country, Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a Friday afternoon press conference, and he pleaded with the people of the state to get vaccinated to protect themselves from sickness and death.  While the state’s vaccine lottery campaign has helped […] The post COVID-19 numbers increasing the fastest in Louisiana, Gov. Edwards says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Livingston Parish News

‘A son of Louisiana’ | State pays final respects to late Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE -- American flags lined streets in downtown Baton Rouge as people came to pay their final respects to a “larger than life” Gov. Edwin Edwards, Louisiana’s only four-term governor who was honored in a funeral procession and service on Sunday, July 18. Edwards passed away July 12 at...
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Edwin Edwards laid to rest

Mourners file past the casket of former Gov. Edwin Edwards on Saturday at the Louisiana Capitol in Baton Rouge. Edwards, who dominated a generation of Louisiana politics while serving four terms, was eulogized at a private Sunday service. Edwards died the morning of July 12 after years of respiratory illness.
Baton Rouge, LALake Charles American Press

Weekend memorials and funeral for former Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The public gets a chance to say goodbye to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards beginning Saturday morning at the Louisiana Capitol. Edwards, who died Monday at age 93, is to lie in repose in the Capitol's Memorial Hall between the House and Senate chambers. The public will be able to view the casket from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Edwin Edwards’ Legacy Was No Joke

Accused of having taken an illegal campaign contribution, Edwin Edwards, who knew the law better than most judges, once offered a novel defense. For someone to have made the contribution was illegal he explained, however it was not illegal for him to accept it. Turns out he was right. Speaking...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

Death of a legend: Louisiana's Edwin Edwards didn't stoop to racism

There may be no Southern politician who was more colorful, controversial and consequential than Edwin Edwards, who dominated Louisiana politics for more than three decades. Everything about Edwards, who died this week at 93, was larger than life: his unforgettable one liners — saying the “only way I can lose this election is if I'm caught in bed with a dead girl or a live boy”; his flaws — he spent eight years in the slammer; and his progressive politics, rising above the race card when it dominated politics in the region. He won four terms as governor after serving four terms in Congress.
Baton Rouge, LAKPLC TV

How to watch services for Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral services are being held this weekend for former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards. Edwards, 93, passed away earlier this week. A public viewing is being held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the State Capitol. WAFB will have live coverage online until noon Saturday.
Crowley, LAPosted by
KATC News

Crowley community pays tribute to Gov. Edwin Edwards

While leaders in Baton Rouge prepare a weekend of honor for former Governor Edwin Edwards , tributes on a smaller scale are happening here in Acadiana. A guest register is set up in Crowley for those who want to sign and pay their respects. KATC got a glimpse into the book and the memories the former governor leaves behind.
KSLA

Former Gov. Edwin Edwards lies in state at La. State Capitol

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, who passed away at the age of 93, will lie in state at Memorial Hall at the Louisiana State Capitol on Saturday, July 17. A public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday at noon, the public...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana’s handsome, gifted, charming governor Edwin Edwards had it all — except integrity | Robert Mann

The following is an excerpt from “The Comeback of the Cajun Prince,” a chapter in Robert Mann’s memoir, Backrooms and Bayous: My Life in Louisiana Politics, which hits shelves Aug. 9. When I read the endorsement of Edwin Edwards in the Shreveport Journal, the newspaper where I began working in August 1983, I knew covering […] The post Louisiana’s handsome, gifted, charming governor Edwin Edwards had it all — except integrity | Robert Mann appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Politicslpb.org

Remembering Edwin Edwards

Hosted by André Moreau, the program dives deep into LPB’s considerable digital archives, which include profiles, interviews, and debates, bringing viewers a more in-depth portrait of the complex politician. Additional perspective will be provided by journalists Beth Courtney and Bob Courtney, who both spent decades covering Edwards during his multiple terms in office.
theadvocate.com

Guest column: Edwin Edwards and the politics of a bygone South

When Edwin Edwards, the former four-time governor, passed away this month, his death marked the passing of the kind of politician we don’t see much of in these hyper-ideological, tribal days. It was also a reminder of a politics in the South that’s long since ceased to exist. Lucky enough...

