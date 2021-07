Google has very quietly rolled out a minor update to its Gmail app on Android that tweaks some of the colors within. Showing up in what appears to be a wide server-side rollout, the colors of the “Smart Labels” have all slightly changed. We’re seeing the change in Gmail v2021.07.11, but it doesn’t appear to be dependant on a Play Store update. The change is present, at least for us, on multiple accounts and devices, and it seems to have been rolled over over the past 2-3 days.