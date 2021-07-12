Cancel
‘Care Under Fire’ wins independent book award

By C.L. Sill editor@countrymessenger.com
countrymessenger.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast spring Bill Strusinski published a memoir about his tour in Vietnam. Strusinski was a medic with A Company, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry regiment, 1st Infantry Division. He served in Vietnam from August 1967 to August 1968, and has probably seen as much combat as any living American veteran. His...

www.countrymessenger.com

