Irving, TX

Former lawmaker from Irving elected chairperson of Texas Republican Party

The Dallasite
(Alec Mason/Unsplash)

By Madelyn Edwards

(IRVING, Texas) The State Republican Executive Committee elected former state Rep. Matt Rinaldi of Irving on Sunday to chair the Republican Party of Texas, The Texas Tribune reports.

Rinaldi will replace former Chairperson Allen West, who has stepped down from the position and will run for governor. He will lead the party for the remainder of West’s term and then plans to run for a full term at the state party's biennial convention next summer.

Rinaldi beat out his three opponents by getting 34 votes, one more than he needed to win. The former state representative may follow closely in West’s footsteps since he suggested Sunday that he wants to continue focusing on legislative priorities that started under West’s leadership. 

"We need a chair that will work with — and not for — elected officials," Rinaldi said Sunday. He also supported the idea of the state party and its executive committee staying "strong, independent and effective."

Rinaldi, who has staunch conservative views, was a state representative from 2015 to 2019, and he left office after he lost his re-election bid to Democrat Julie Johnson. He is known for an incident during the 2017 legislative session when he called immigration authorities on protesters who were speaking out on the “sanctuary cities” law — requiring local police to cooperate with federal immigration officials by detaining and asking the immigration status of people they suspect entered the U.S. illegally. 

Republican Party of Texas Vice Chairperson Cat Parks, who was known to have a difficult relationship with West, mentioned on Sunday that she is ready to move forward. 

“For the last year, we marched to the orders of 'We are the storm,'" Parks said. “We are the storm” was a slogan set in place under West's leadership and seems to reference the QAnon conspiracy movement. "Today we have the opportunity to elect a new chairman, to go forward together and provide the light."

