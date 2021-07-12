Air Quality Alert issued for Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 12:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-14 11:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Latah; Lewis; Nez Perce Air Quality Alert and Caution has been issued through 10 AM PDT Wednesday The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality in Lewiston and the Nez Perce Tribe has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties of degraded air quality. Due to wildfire smoke...health impacts may occur, BURNING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT. The pollutant of concern is the Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5). Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is unhealthy, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious effects and should avoid prolonged heavy exertion and stay indoors. Everyone else should limit prolonged heavy exertion and limit time outdoors. Outdoor Burning Restrictions: All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho. For more information contact DEQ`s Regional Office in Lewiston at (208) 799-4370. For real time air monitoring, visit DEQ`s website at airquality.deq.idaho.gov. For more information concerning local ordinances contact your local city or county.