Air Quality Alert issued for Asotin, Garfield, Whitman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 12:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 10:15:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Asotin; Garfield; Whitman Air Quality Alert has been issued through 12 PM PDT on Friday. The Washington Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert to notify residents of Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties of degraded air quality through Friday July 16, 2021. Due to wildfire smoke, health impacts may occur due to Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) pollution. Air quality may reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Burning restrictions are in effect. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, people with asthma, respiratory infection, diabetes, lung or heart disease, those who have had a stroke, infants, children, those older than 65, and pregnant women should limit time spent outdoors. Outdoor Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted outdoor burning through September 30, 2021. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions.