Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND WESTERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND SOUTHEASTERN BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA At 303 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shepherdstown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Shepherdstown, Ranson, Boonsboro, Kearneysville, Saint James, Halfway, Keedysville, Sharpsburg, Shenandoah Junction, Fairplay, Middleway, Rohrersville, Burkittsville, Gapland, Antietam, Brownsville, Winebrenners Cross, Vanville, Arnoldtown and Moler Crossroads. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH