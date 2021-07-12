Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brazoria County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Brazoria by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 16:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Brazoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River near Sweeny. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 3:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 8.8 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 12.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 1.6 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Lazy G RV Boat Ramp takes on water. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.4 feet on 12/14/2018.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Bernard, TX
County
Brazoria County, TX
City
Sweeny, TX
City
Boling-iago, TX
City
Brazoria, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Plain#Noaa Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Suni Lee's family goes wild watching Olympic daughter win gold

Suni Lee’s family watched the U.S. Olympic gymnast narrowly take the gold in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, cheering all the way from Minnesota. John Lee and Yeev Thoj are immigrants whose families fled Laos in the midst of the Vietnam War. Lee expressed his astonishment to WCCO radio in an interview after his daughter won.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Greg Abbott's outrageous Covid order to scapegoat immigrants in Texas

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bizarre, vaguely worded executive order on Wednesday that he says is aimed at lowering Covid-19 infections. In a statement about the order, he said: "The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has also led to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among unlawful migrants who have made their way into our state, and we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities."

Comments / 0

Community Policy