Special Weather Statement issued for Gallatin, Hamilton, White by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gallatin; Hamilton; White SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WHITE...SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 202 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Eldorado to near Equality. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Carmi, Shawneetown, Norris City, Ridgway, Crossville, Enfield, Equality.alerts.weather.gov
