Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Barbour SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARBOUR COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM CDT At 202 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ariton, or 7 miles southwest of Clio, moving north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Clio, Louisville and Doster.alerts.weather.gov
