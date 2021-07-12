Related Group proposes apartments in South Miami

Solomon & Sons Relocation is a professional moving company serving all of South Florida since 2014. Our company history may be relatively brief, but in that time, we’ve rapidly grown into one of the most highly rated and dependable movers in the region! From South Florida across the country, our reputation for excellence is second to none. Expert Nationwide Moving Services in South Florida Solomon & Sons is proud to offer nationwide moving services to and from the South Florida region. We are not a moving broker but rather an independent, family-owned, full-service moving company. We manage every step of every relocation in-house! We don’t need to outsource our work because our staff boasts some of the most experienced professionals, including: ● Expert Move Estimators ● Skilled Move Coordinators ● Trained Packers and Craters ● Safety-Focused Drivers ● Storage Specialists ● And More! We can handle simple packing and moving jobs as well as highly complex custom crating, vehicle shipping, and white-glove services. Full replacement cost valuation is available. Solomon & Sons also provides specialized services for local moving, commercial moving, storage, and more! Your Award-Winning Movers for Any Distance For your peace of mind, the Solomon & Sons crew is licensed and insured, and every team member arrives in a professional uniform with clean equipment. We speak Russian, Spanish, French, Hebrew, and English—allowing us to serve a diverse group of customers in whichever language they feel most at home. Want more proof of our expertise? We’ve got it! Since 2014, our movers have earned prestigious national, regional, and local awards including: ● Expertise.com’s 2021 “Best Moving Companies in Fort Lauderdale” ● "Best Corporate Relocation Company 2018 - South Florida" by Acquisition International Magazine ● 2018 "Mover of the Year" by Reality Today We’re also a proud partner of the Broward County Chamber of Commerce, a BBB-accredited business, and a ProMover with the American Moving & Storage Association. If you’re making a move, Solomon & Sons will get you to your new home without stress. We offer custom moving plans to suit any need and any budget, and we provide free in-home or in-office moving estimates with no hidden fees. Even the most complex long-distance moves come with highly competitive rates—plus a level of customer service you simply won’t find anywhere else. Please contact Solomon & Sons Relocation to request your free South Florida moving quote today! https://www.ssrelocation.com.