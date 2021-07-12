Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tampa Bay Rays — MLB Draft Summary — Day 2

Dodger Insider
 17 days ago

Updated 6:15 p.m. After taking a pair of high school players at with the 28th and 34th picks overall, the Rays will made nine selections on Monday covering rounds two through 10. Tampa Bay has had success with recent second day picks. For instance, Joe Ryan was a seventh round pick in 2018 and Taylor Walls was a third rounder in 2017, while Josh Fleming was a fifth rounder in the same draft. In 2015, Brandon Lowe and Jake Cronenworth were both taken on the second day.

raysradio.mlblogs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Cronenworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Baseball America#Second Round#American#All Conference#Mlb Com#Third Round#Mlb Com#Mlb Draft Combine#Texas Tech#Ncaa Super Regional#Abca#The College World Series#Cubs#Covid#The Mlb Draft League#Lhp#The Red Raiders#The Chicago White Sox#The Coastal Plain League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees get their (speedy) return from Rays for Mike Ford trade

The Yankees added some speed to their farm system on Thursday by completing a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Whether Dominican outfielder Aldenis Sanchez develops into a big leaguer will be determined in a few years. It is worth noting, however, that Sanchez will turn 23 in September and he was still paying rookie ball when changing allegiance in an American East rivalry.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
MLBwlaq1410.com

ATLANTA BRAVES DROP SERIES FINALE TO TAMPA BAY RAYS

The Atlanta Braves lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a final score of 7-5 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game interleague set at Truist Park, which allowed the Rays to take the series 2-1. Atlanta was led offensively by a pair of newcomers. Stephen Vogt had...
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays close to trading Rich Hill to New York Mets

According to reports, the Tampa Bay Rays are close to trading veteran southpaw Rich Hill to the New York Mets in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer. Hill, who is in his 17th big league season and is now on record as the oldest...
MLBWRAL

Cruz HR in Rays debut, Tampa Bay beats Cleveland 10th in row

CLEVELAND — Nelson Cruz hit a solo homer in his Tampa Bay debut and Joey Wendle delivered the go-ahead single in a six-run ninth inning as the Rays beat the Cleveland Indians 10-5 Friday night. On a day the Indians announced they will change their name to the Guardians at...
MLBmynews13.com

Tampa Bay Rays acquire slugging DH Nelson Cruz from Twins

The Tampa Bay Rays have added a big bat for the stretch run. Nelson Cruz, who hit 19 home runs with 50 RBI for the Minnesota Twins this season, is on his way to Tampa, with the Rays giving up two prospects in return. Major League Baseball confirmed the deal...
MLBINFORUM

Twins swap Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay Rays for two minor leaguers

The Minnesota Twins traded designated hitter Nelson Cruz, the heartbeat of their lineup and leader in their clubhouse for the past three seasons, to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, the first move ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. The Twins also swapped right-handed minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher...
MLBfox9.com

Minnesota Twins trade Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay Rays

MINNEAPOLIS - A clubhouse leader and fan favorite will no longer wear a Minnesota Twins uniform the rest of the season. The Twins announced before Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim that they’ve traded designated hitter Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Stroman. The Rays are 57-39 and one game behind the Boston Red Sox in the American League East.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB draft 2021: Tampa Bay Rays draft tracker and signing board

How many of the team’s draft picks will join the organization?. Welcome to our 2021 Rays draft tracker. I copied all positions and classes from the team’s post-draft release. In the status column, I tried to include any concrete information or even rumors regarding a player. If you see any...
MLBDodger Insider

Game 101: Rays vs New York Yankees — Pregame News and Notes

Updated 5:15 p.m. After a day off on Monday, the Rays begin a challenging home stand just four days before the trading deadline. Tampa Bay (60–40) currently holds the top wildcard spot, and is 1.5 games behind Boston in the AL East after their 5–4 win over Toronto on Monday. The Rays are beginning a nine-game home stand at Tropicana Field against three playoff contenders in New York, Boston and Seattle.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays trade target: Danny Duffy, Royals SP

First, it was Jon Gray, then it was Kris Bryant, and now, Danny Duffy. Another Tampa Bay Rays trade target article is coming at you from Rays Colored Glasses. The Rays have been surprisingly linked to every big-name trade target, Max Scherzer included, but can they actually get those deals done? It is yet to be seen. However, if they can’t, we’d like to see them go after Danny Duffy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy