Tampa Bay Rays — MLB Draft Summary — Day 2

Updated 6:15 p.m. After taking a pair of high school players at with the 28th and 34th picks overall, the Rays will made nine selections on Monday covering rounds two through 10. Tampa Bay has had success with recent second day picks. For instance, Joe Ryan was a seventh round pick in 2018 and Taylor Walls was a third rounder in 2017, while Josh Fleming was a fifth rounder in the same draft. In 2015, Brandon Lowe and Jake Cronenworth were both taken on the second day.