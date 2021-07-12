City offers series of virtual business tax workshops

The City Port St. Lucie is offering virtual business tax workshops designed to expose entrepreneurs and veteran business owners to the essential elements of a successful business, at any phase of their business idea.

“Our team provides all small business owners and entrepreneurs with the tools and guidance to successfully start, grow and build a business in Port St. Lucie,” says Yvonne White Grayson, Business Tax Supervisor, City of Port St. Lucie. “Throughout the year, we bring together key City staff and a panel of experts to answer questions on a variety of topics to provide necessary information to consider before starting or expanding a business.”

The City’s Business Tax Workshops are centered around starting or expanding a business. Virtual classes begin at 10 a.m.

There is no fee to attend the one-hour workshops. This program is offered as a public service by the City of Port St. Lucie. Register online at www.cityofpsl.com/businesstax.