Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Lucie, FL

City offers series of virtual business tax workshops

Posted by 
Port St. Lucie, Florida
Port St. Lucie, Florida
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgroj_0aud9XwD00

The City Port St. Lucie is offering virtual business tax workshops designed to expose entrepreneurs and veteran business owners to the essential elements of a successful business, at any phase of their business idea.

“Our team provides all small business owners and entrepreneurs with the tools and guidance to successfully start, grow and build a business in Port St. Lucie,” says Yvonne White Grayson, Business Tax Supervisor, City of Port St. Lucie. “Throughout the year, we bring together key City staff and a panel of experts to answer questions on a variety of topics to provide necessary information to consider before starting or expanding a business.”

The City’s Business Tax Workshops are centered around starting or expanding a business. Virtual classes begin at 10 a.m.

There is no fee to attend the one-hour workshops. This program is offered as a public service by the City of Port St. Lucie. Register online at www.cityofpsl.com/businesstax.

Comments / 0

Port St. Lucie, Florida

Port St. Lucie, Florida

73
Followers
132
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Port St. Lucie is a city in St. Lucie County, Florida, United States. It is the most populous municipality in the county with a population of 164,603 at the 2010 census due to its rapid growth during the 2000s. It is located 125 miles (201 km) southeast of Orlando and 113 miles (182 km) north of Miami.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Government
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Business
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
State
Florida State
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Business#Business Center#Business Tax Supervisor#Clearsem Solutions#Cybersecurity#Spanish Business Startup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
MoviesFOXBusiness

Scarlett Johansson files lawsuit over ‘Black Widow’ streaming on Disney+

Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over the release of "Black Widow" on its streaming platform, Disney+. The Marvel star, 36, filed a lawsuit Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging that Disney breached her contract when the media company simultaneously released the superhero film on both Disney+ (for a $30 fee) and in theaters.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Suni Lee's family goes wild watching Olympic daughter win gold

Suni Lee’s family watched the U.S. Olympic gymnast narrowly take the gold in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, cheering all the way from Minnesota. John Lee and Yeev Thoj are immigrants whose families fled Laos in the midst of the Vietnam War. Lee expressed his astonishment to WCCO radio in an interview after his daughter won.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy