VA EHR update: Watchdog flags unreliable cost estimates, training deficiencies

By Kat Jercich
Healthcare IT News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of reports from the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General raised more potential concerns about the VA's electronic health modernization program. The reports, published on back-to-back days this past week, flagged unreliable IT infrastructure cost estimates for the EHR modernization program as a whole, along with training deficiencies for business and clinical workflows at the first go-live site at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington.

