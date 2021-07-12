VA EHR update: Watchdog flags unreliable cost estimates, training deficiencies
A pair of reports from the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General raised more potential concerns about the VA's electronic health modernization program. The reports, published on back-to-back days this past week, flagged unreliable IT infrastructure cost estimates for the EHR modernization program as a whole, along with training deficiencies for business and clinical workflows at the first go-live site at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington.www.healthcareitnews.com
