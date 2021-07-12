Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kia Nurse Represents Canada With The Air Jordan 36 PE

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving performed in 2016, Kia Nurse is no stranger to the Olympics. But this year, as Nurse joins the Canadian Senior National Team in Tokyo, Jordan Brand will be in the stands, supporting the athlete with a very special Air Jordan 36 PE. Similar to reveals previous, the silhouette sports...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kia Nurse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan Brand#Olympics#Canadian#Senior National Team#Air Jordan 36 Pe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Apparelsneakernews.com

Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines from July 3rd to July 9th

Over the last seven months, dozens of sneakers have both released and been teased. And to commemorate passing the half-way mark of the year (July 2nd), the Sneaker News editorial team put together two lists: The Top 10 Sneakers of 2021 (So Far) and The Top 10 Most Anticipate Sneakers for the Rest of 2021 (So Far).
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Quai 54” Revealed In Alternate Friends & Family Colorway

Within the annual Jordan Quai 54 collection is the infamous subplot – the entirely elusive Friends And Family colorway. A tradition that dates back to 2011, the Air Jordan Retro inspired by West African themes and Parisian flair has released to the public, with an alternate form created just for the close VIPs of the Jordan Brand family. As expected, the tradition continues with the 2021 Jordan 5 Quai 54, seen here in an alternate black suede iteration. This is a direct call-back to the 2011 version of the Air Jordan 5 Quai 54; alongside the white tumbled leather version, a black suede iteration was created, further boosting the energy and hype around this mid-summer classic release.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Closer Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Racer Blue"

While not as ubiquitous as the Air Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 3 has still managed to have some major moments this year with the reincarnation of its “Cool Grey” colorway as well as a well-received collaboration with A Ma Maniére. And now to start July off on the right foot, the classic silhouette is being brought back to the stage to be proffered in a sporty “Racer Blue” colorway.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 "Twist" Officially Unveiled: Photos & Release Date

Michael Jordan has worn some underappreciated sneakers over the years, including the Air Jordan 12. This shoe came out back in 1997 and it gave birth to some incredible colorways that were worn during big moments. I mean, who can forget the Chicago black and red model which eventually got nicknamed the "Flu Games" following the '97 NBA Finals? Needless to say, this is a shoe that deserves a lot more love, and over the past few years, Jordan Brand has attempted to give this shoe more colorways, mostly to great success.
Beauty & FashionSneakerFiles

Check Out the Aleali May x Air Jordan 4 ‘Camo’

Aleali May has a few collaborations taking place this year and the next one up is her Air Jordan 14 Low. However, we take a look at this Air Jordan 4 collaboration that features camouflage print. This pair is a friends and family exclusive that Aleali May previewed last year...
sneakernews.com

On Foot Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder”

2021 is growing to be more and more exciting by the day, the notable releases tallying up to a high number. And while the Air Jordan 1 reigned supreme for so long, this season primarily relies on the Air Jordan 4. Among its upcoming, the “Red Thunder” arrives this October, sporting a remixed interpretation of a previous classic.
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: Mexico softball team tosses uniforms in Olympic Village trash

The Mexican Olympic Committee expressed disappointment that its softball team appeared to have left the Olympic Games this week with bedding from the Olympic Village rather than with the players' official uniforms and apparel, which were reportedly found in the trash. "It's regrettable that they left behind the uniforms in...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...
NBAinputmag.com

Nike’s dropping LeBron James’ latest basketball sneaker in ‘Fortnite’

The great Space Jam merchandizing bonanza has brought LeBron James to Fortnite. The modern day GOAT and only possible player to follow up Michael Jordan in the film’s sequel will become a playable character beginning Wednesday, July 14. Numerous outfits and sneakers will become available in-game as part of the promotion, including a version of the Nike LeBron 19 that’ll also go on-sale in real life.
ApparelSole Collector

Women's 'Mint Foam' Air Jordan 6 Debuts Next March

Fresh off the release of the “Gold Hoops” Air Jordan 6 Retro, word of another women’s exclusive colorway is being reported by zSneakerheadz. According to the account, a “Mint Foam” Jordan 6 will join the lineup early next year. While images of the upcoming retro have not yet surfaced, this early mockup suggests the shoe will be white-based, subtly complemented by hits of mint green on the lace lock, rear pull-tab, and midsole trim. The blocking in the mockup is said to be consistent with what’s planned for retail.
Apparelinputmag.com

Travis Scott teases yellow pair of his unreleased Nike Air Max 1 shoes

As we wait for updates on Travis Scott’s upcoming Air Max 1 sneaker, different iterations of the project are beginning to surface, thanks to the rapper himself. Scott was spotted around New York City wearing his Air Max 1 — distinguishable by its fabric straps and reverse Swoosh — in a bright yellow color scheme.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Concept Lab // Air Jordan 6 “Olympic Alternate”

It’s Olympic season, and that means one thing: Air Jordan PEs. And while the player-exclusive Air Jordan 36 colorways for Luke, Rui, Jayson, Kia, and Guo Ailun are cool and all, quite frankly, they’re not retros. Given the advancements in technology, it’s no surprise that hoopers don’t ball in throwback jawns as often as they used to (outside of PJ Tucker, of course) so it’s unlikely that we’ll see some new Olympic retros as we look to Paris 2024 and beyond. It’s not entirely out of the question, though, given both Jordan Brand’s connection to the City of Love and the fact that we received an Alternate Olympic Air Jordan 7 back in 2016. And then there’s the Miro 7s, of course. We also got a Beijing Air Jordan 6 back in 2008 — so it’s possible. Of course, we’ve taken to the LAb to explore that possibility, delivering a conceptual Air Jordan 6 “Olympic Alternate” to get the juices flowing.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Air Jordan 4 “Zen Master” Drops March 2022

Jordan Brand has another Air Jordan 4 scheduled for 2022 which is debbed “Zen Master” which is dedicated to Phil Jackson and his unique calming play style. If you’re familiar with Phil Jackson, you probably are familiar with his nickname, “Zenmaster”. Using a unique approach to coaching that combines a holistic approach that used Eastern and Native American styles of teaching, the coach is unique, to say the least, and now Jordan will be nodding to his mentor and friend with a brand new Air Jordan 4.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Here's a Closer Look at PJ Tucker's $250,000 USD Diamond Air Jordan 1

Details of P.J. Tucker‘s diamond-Swoosh Air Jordan 1s have just arrived. Worn by the NBA champion to the final game vs. the Suns, the shoes were made by Dominic Ciambrone, aka The Shoe Surgeon, along with Jason of Beverly Hills. Priced at roughly $250,000 USD, the sneakers see 2,020 brilliant...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Rowing-ROC silver leaves American rower with 'nasty feeling'

(Reuters) - American rower Megan Kalmoe said she was left with a “nasty feeling” after watching the Russian duo of Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia take home a silver medal in the women’s pair on Thursday. Russian athletes are barred from competing at major international events with their flag and...
ApparelSole Collector

'Atmosphere’ Air Jordan 1 Reportedly Releasing in December

Jordan Brand is treating women sneaker fans to another new Air Jordan 1 style this holiday season. Newly leaked images from @S.Sam.Group is a first look at an OG-styled “Atmosphere” Air Jordan 1 High. The shoe wears the classic “Black Toe” color blocking but replacing the heel counter’s traditional red hue with pink as well as on the toe box and outsole. According to reputable leaker @zSneakerheadz, this forthcoming colorway is inspired by Michael Jordan’s affinity for chewing gum, but there’s nothing on the shoe confirming the inspiration.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" Coming This Holiday Season: Best Look Yet

One of Michael Jordan's greatest sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 11. This was his first new silhouette after coming back from pursuing baseball, and it remains one of the most talked-about models ever made. There is a very good reason for this as the patent leather upper and icy outsole combine for a classy aesthetic that makes each colorway look great with almost any outfit possible. Over the years, we have received a plethora of great Jordan 11s and in 2021, we will be getting the perfect retro to help kick off the decade.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 12 "Royalty"

The rollout of Jordan Brand‘s fall 2021 retro collection is in full swing, but sneaker leakers are already looking ahead to the Jumpman’s holiday 2021 collection, one piece of which is the Air Jordan 12 “Royalty.” Essentially an Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” with gold detailing thrown in for good measure, the “Royalty” offers an undeniably regal take on an Air Jordan classic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy