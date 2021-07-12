Cancel
How Old Was Reese Witherspoon in ‘Legally Blonde’?

By Bre Williams
Reese Witherspoon is an award-winning actor who has starred in many blockbuster films over the years. During the early portion of her career, she put in some great performances in classic movies that ultimately helped solidify her spot in Hollywood. One of her most memorable early-career roles was in the hit 2001 film Legally Blonde.

