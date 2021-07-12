Cancel
2021 NBA Finals: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Pick Up First Win Over Suns

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 18 days ago
The Milwaukee Bucks didn't get off to the greatest start in the 2021 NBA Finals. Hitting the road for the first two games, the Bucks had to play in a tough environment at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona.

Although Milwaukee's injured star Giannis Antetokounmpo pushed through the pain he was dealing with due to his hyperextended knee, they failed to overcome Phoenix in the first two outings.

Through two games, the Bucks were winless. On Sunday night, Milwaukee hosted the Suns for the first time in this series and desperately needed a win. A loss would've put their backs against the wall already. A win puts them right back in it.

The game started off tight on Sunday night. As both teams struggled from beyond the arc in the first quarter, nobody managed to pull away as the lead changed seven times, and the biggest lead was no more than five points.

Heading into the second quarter, the Bucks trailed by three. Looking to avoid falling behind, Milwaukee had a huge second quarter led by none other than Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak had himself an 11-point quarter as the Bucks dominated before the half 35-17. Going into the intermission, Milwaukee had a comfortable 60-45 lead.

In the third quarter, Antetokounmpo dominated again, but he didn't do it alone. The former MVP and his starting point guard Jrue Holiday shot 8-11 from the field, totaling 28 of Milwaukee's 38 second-quarter points. While Phoenix managed to produce 31 points, they still trailed by double digits heading into the final phase of the game.

At that point, Milwaukee's chances of picking up their first finals victory of the series were pretty much guaranteed. When the fourth quarter concluded, the Bucks had won 120-100. Antetokounmpo, who played 37 minutes, wrapped the game up with a game-high of 41 points. Meanwhile, the former Philadelphia 76ers guard Jrue Holiday led the Bucks' supporting cast with 21 points in 40 minutes.

Now, the Bucks trail just one game heading into the fourth outing. Both teams will get the next two days off before meeting for Game 4 on Wednesday night.

