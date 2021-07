Ask anyone what brings them to the BBC. They will probably say news, sport and music. There’s plenty of choice nowadays in news and sport. But music is different. No broadcaster in the world brings as much choice to audiences as the BBC. From street music to symphonies, jazz, folk, world, all of them are somewhere, every day, live or recorded, on BBC radio and television. No other broadcaster so firmly supports working musicians and teachers of music. Or has an annual music festival that reflects it all as completely as the Proms, whose 2021 series opens this Friday.