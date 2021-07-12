Kris Moutinho shares hilarious meme following tough loss against Sean O’Malley at UFC 264

UFC bantamweight Kris Moutinho shared a hilarious meme following his tough knockout loss against Sean O’Malley at UFC 264. Moutinho and O’Malley went to war for nearly 15 minutes to kick off the UFC 264 pay-per-view card. Although Moutinho took the fight on short notice after Louis Smolka was forced out of the fight, he showed off incredible toughness, durability, and heart as he nearly went the full three rounds with one of the best bantamweight prospects in the UFC right now in O’Malley before referee Herb Dean called a stop to the fight at 4:33 of the third round.