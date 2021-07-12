Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Kris Moutinho shares hilarious meme following tough loss against Sean O’Malley at UFC 264

By Adam D Martin
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC bantamweight Kris Moutinho shared a hilarious meme following his tough knockout loss against Sean O’Malley at UFC 264. Moutinho and O’Malley went to war for nearly 15 minutes to kick off the UFC 264 pay-per-view card. Although Moutinho took the fight on short notice after Louis Smolka was forced out of the fight, he showed off incredible toughness, durability, and heart as he nearly went the full three rounds with one of the best bantamweight prospects in the UFC right now in O’Malley before referee Herb Dean called a stop to the fight at 4:33 of the third round.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 3

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herb Dean
Person
Louis Smolka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toughness#Combat#Moutinhokris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Meme
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Exposes ‘Rigged’ Sean O’Malley Decision

UFC 264 is already one of the most controversial and entertaining cards in UFC history! In the first contest Sean O’Malley, who was originally supposed to face Louis Smolka ultimately drew Kris Moutinho as a last minute replacement. You can watchalong UFC 264 HERE. O’Malley Vs. Moutinho was very competitive...
UFCsportsmediapass.com

Is Dana White Hiding Sean O’Malley?

UFC 264 was once again the Suga Show. Sean O’Malley completely devastated Chris Moutinho in a lopsided three round beat down. O’Malley landed 230 significant strikes on his way to the controversial stoppage. In some ways, this is true on both sides of the statement- Moutinho showed he can hang...
UFCSports Illustrated

Kris Moutinho Speaks Out After UFC 264 Stoppage vs. O'Malley

Kris Moutinho accomplished every goal he set out for himself at UFC 264, with one glaring exception. He wanted to finish the fight. “That’s what I wanted,” says Moutinho, who took a fight against Sean O’Malley on only 11 days’ notice. “I wanted that for my team, my coaches and everyone that helped me get to this point. I was out there, laying my heart on the line, to show them that their sacrifices were not in vain.”
Celebritiesmmanews.com

Sean O’Malley Showcases Tattoo Supporting Rapper 6ix9ine

Sean O’Malley has gotten a tattoo in honor of rapper 6ix9ine. O’Malley is no stranger to getting some ink on his body. The “Suga” show has hung out with 6ix9ine in the past and apparently, he’s a big fan. How big of a fan? See it for yourself (via Shakiel Mahjouri).
UFCmmanews.com

Team Frankie Edgar Pushes For A Fight Against Sean O’Malley

Frankie Edgar’s team is gunning for a showdown with Sean O’Malley. O’Malley is fresh off a third-round TKO finish over Kris Moutinho at UFC 264. While O’Malley won the fight, it is Moutinho who has been highly praised since the outing. That’s because he showcased tremendous heart. With that said, O’Malley did get the win and he is now 2-0 since suffering the first defeat of his pro MMA career against Marlon Vera.
Combat Sportshotnewhiphop.com

MMA Fighter Sean O'Malley Gets "69" Tattoo Inked By 6ix9ine Himself

There are fans, superfans, and Stans, and while we're not exactly sure where Sean "Suga" O'Malley falls on that spectrum, it's clear that he admires Tekashi 6ix9ine. Controversy seems to follow the New York rapper everywhere he goes, and since testifying against his former associates in the Nine Trey gang, 6ix9ine has been labeled as a snitch. This hasn't severely impacted his career, however, as upon his release from prison, 6ix9ine jumped back into the Rap game with a collaboration alongside Nicki Minaj.
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Gets Engaged To Pro Fighter

WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke is now engaged to be married. Brooke took to Instagram this afternoon and revealed that boyfriend Ulysses Diaz has proposed to her, and she said yes. She posted video of the proposal, along with photos. “[heart emoji] [ring emoji] My LIFE, My LOVE, My FOREVER…...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington ‘Humiliates’ Dustin Poirier Wife In Video

According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that Dustin Poirier had gotten the back-end for his first fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 178, which saw The Notorious One defeating The Diamond. However, it seems Dustin Poirier had no back-end at all for his fight against The Notorious One. Megan Fox also recently dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier.
UFCCNET

How much money did Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier make at UFC 264

Round No. 3 in the Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier saga has reached its conclusion in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with McGregor suffering a loss thanks to a freak leg break in the dying seconds of the first round. One big question: Just how much money each athlete...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife Reacts To ‘Cheating’ Rumor

According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that Dustin Poirier had gotten the back-end for his first fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 178, which saw The Notorious One defeating The Diamond. However, it seems Dustin Poirier had no back-end at all for his fight against The Notorious One. Megan Fox also recently dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier.
UFCPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ronda Rousey shares what Conor McGregor did to impress her

Conor McGregor may have lost on Saturday night to Dustin Poirier in a TKO due to medical stoppage, but he left many people impressed, including Ronda Rousey. Rousey shared a tweet on Sunday, a day after McGregor’s fight, regarding what the 32-year-old lightweight did to amaze her. Rousey was impressed that McGregor had the presence of mind to promote his next fight despite suffering through a huge leg injury.
UFCComplex

Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor Would Be ‘Foolish’ Not to Accept Jake Paul’s Challenge

Sylvester Stallone says he fully supports a Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul fight. TMZ caught up with the 75-year-old Rocky star just hours before McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in UFC 264. Stallone briefly broke down his predictions for Saturday’s event and then was asked about the recent drama between McGregor and Paul. As previously reported, Paul has challenged the former UFC champ to a boxing match, and even put a $50 million offer on the table. The two have continued to exchange shots throughout 2021, but they’ve yet to land a deal.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Sends Bold Message To Jake Paul

The result of UFC 264 – which saw Dustin Poirier defeat Conor McGregor has the entire world, let alone the entire combat sports world, buzzing. Poirier defeated McGregor in the first round after doctor stoppage due to McGregor breaking his leg. The PPV buys for Dustin Poirier Vs Conor McGregor just leaked.

Comments / 3

Community Policy