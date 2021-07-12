Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

In Maryland, organizers fight to give juvenile lifers some measure of hope

By Eddie Conway
Real News Network
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENFIELD, CT - MAY 03: Incarcerated military veterans walk to the dining hall at the Cybulski Rehabilitation Center on May 3, 2016 in Enfield, Connecticut. The Veterans Unit houses some 110 prisoners, all U.S. military veterans convicted of crimes ranging from petty larceny to murder and typically with less than two years left on their sentences. The unit is part of a Connecticut Department of Correction program to turn some prisons into reintegration centers to prepare inmates for successful re-entry into society. Criminal justice and prison reforms are taking hold with bi-partisan support nationwide in an effort to reduce prison populations and recidivism. The state's criminal justice reforms fall under Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy's "Second Chance Society" legislation. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

therealnews.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Enfield, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Justice#Prison#Ct#The Veterans Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 2

Community Policy