Oilers' Duncan Keith: Dealt to Oilers

CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith was traded by the Blackhawks to the Oilers on Monday in exchange for Caleb Jones and a 2021 third-round draft pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Keith has spent the entirety of his 16-year NHL career in Chicago, where he piled up 625 points in 1,192 regular-season contests and won three Stanley Cups, two Norris Trophies and the Conn Smythe Trophy. He turns 38 this week and it's unclear how many years he has left in the tank, but he's got two years left on a 13-year megadeal that features a salary cap hit of $5.5 million. Keith recorded a career-low 15 points in 54 games in 2020-21.

NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks fleece Edmonton in Duncan Keith trade

When the Chicago Blackhawks selected Duncan Keith in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft, they made a franchise-altering decision. He literally went on to be one of the best defensemen of his era. He was the number one defenseman on a team that won the Stanley Cup three times. Individually, he won multiple Olympic Gold Medals, the Norris Trophy twice, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs once.
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Analysis: What the Duncan Keith Trade Means for the Blackhawks Moving Forward

The Chicago Blackhawks have missed the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, and although the team emphasized prior to the last campaign that they were planning on rebuilding, they took a massive step in that direction on Monday, reportedly trading defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Caleb Jones and a third round draft pick.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Wild, Rangers, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to make some big changes and there are questions about whether or not a Steven Stamkos departure could be among them. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for the NHL Expansion Draft and have 24 hours to ask a couple of key players to waive their no-move clauses. What are the most likely landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko and when might the New York Rangers choose to buy out defenseman Tony DeAngelo?
NHLoilersnation.com

Five fourth round targets for the Edmonton Oilers

There will be more misses than hits at the 2021 NHL Draft. History has shown this. It’s a law of diminishing returns, too. The later in the draft you get, the longer the odds that your pick-turned-prospect will blossom into an NHL player, much less an NHL star. And whether...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Oilers In on Hyman, Fans Prefer Team Target Landeskog

An interesting trend is starting to occur in Edmonton. With news that both Zach Hyman and Gabriel Landeskog could possibly head towards NHL free agency, Oilers fans are starting to switch their preference as to which player the hockey club should target. This is not to say that either player...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Oilers News & Rumors: Hyman, Larsson, Keith, Kassian

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the Oilers are absolutely one of the teams talking to Zach Hyman’s agent about the player’s interest in potentially coming to the Oilers this offseason. Are they a frontrunner? In other news, there are updates about Adam Larsson’s potential extension with the team. Is there any chance he extends before the NHL Expansion Draft? GM Ken Holland continues to defend his trade for Duncan Keith and there’s buzz about which depth forwards the Oilers will protect from the Seattle Kraken.
NHLYardbarker

Oilers Release 2021 Pre-Season Schedule

Oilers hockey is just over two months away. On Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers became the latest team to reveal their pre-season schedule. The club will play eight tune-up games in late September and early October as they prepare for an extremely important 2021-22 campaign. The schedule kicks off on Sunday,...
NHLYardbarker

Oilers Off-Season Targets: Left Wing

Every year since 2015, I’ve gone through the list of potential off-season targets for the Edmonton Oilers one by one in the lead up to free agency. This year, with the condensed off-season and other factors, we’ll be doing a shortened version of off-season targets. Instead of looking at every player individually, we’ll go position by position in the lead up the expected rush next week.
NHLoilersnation.com

Oilers protect Archibald, Draisaitl, Kassian, McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins, Puljujarvi, Yamamoto, Bear, Keith, Nurse, Skinner from Seattle Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers’ protected list for the upcoming Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft has been released. The team is using the standard 7-3-1 protection scheme. Here’s how it breaks down…. Forwards: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jesse Puljujarvi, Kailer Yamamoto, Zack Kassian, Josh Archibald. Defencemen: Duncan Keith (NMC), Darnell Nurse,...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman reportedly meeting with Oilers

The Toronto Maple Leafs gave pending free agent Zach Hyman permission to speak with other teams around the league, and he is in Edmonton meeting with the Oilers on Wednesday, according to Jason Gregor of TSN. The Oilers have had rumored interest in the Maple Leafs forward for a while, and Chris Johnston of Sportsnet adds that there is still a possibility of a sign-and-trade agreement between the two teams, which would open up the possibility of an eight-year contract for Hyman. Only the Seattle Kraken, who had a 48-hour window that is now closed, and the Maple Leafs were eligible to offer Hyman an eight-year deal this summer.
NHLoilersnation.com

Third round sleepers for the Edmonton Oilers

There will be more misses than hits at the 2021 NHL Draft. History has shown this. It’s a law of diminishing returns, too. The later in the draft you get, the longer the odds that your pick-turned-prospect will blossom into an NHL player, much less an NHL star. And whether...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Best Draft Day Trades in Franchise History

The Edmonton Oilers currently have five picks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, but there’s a good chance that will change over the course of Friday and Saturday. In their history, the Oilers have made 29 Draft Day trades, involving 21 players and 66 picks. Ten of those deals have come in the last eight drafts, including last year when they traded a third-round pick to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for fourth and fifth-round selections, which Edmonton used to select Carter Savoie and Tylor Tullio, respectively.
NHLYardbarker

Are The Oilers Back In Front Of Adam Larsson Race?

The deadline for trades and signings prior to Wednesday’s expansion draft has come and gone, meaning teams are in a holding pattern until 1:00 pm eastern on Thursday afternoon unless they are making a trade with the Seattle Kraken. The Edmonton Oilers were quiet on Saturday, but one piece of business they didn’t complete stood out.
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: Could Keith Yandle be a good fit with the team?

May 8, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) reacts after a push by Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) during the first period at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports. For those who haven’t heard, Keith Yandle was recently bought out by...
NHLoilersnation.com

The Edmonton Oilers had H.O.P.E. Now, they have nothing.

A decade ago, the Oilers had H.O.P.E. Now, there’s nothing left of it. Hall, Omark, Paajarvi, and Eberle presented the Edmonton market with a new hope. Now, 10 years later, the last link to H.O.P.E. departed. It’s reported that the Seattle Kraken will select pending UFA Adam Larsson in the...
NHLoilersnation.com

Should the Oilers Trade the 19th Overall Pick?

As things stand right now, the Oilers will only select twice in the first five rounds of the upcoming NHL Draft. Just considering that fact alone, the idea of trading one of those two picks may sound incredibly foolish. But is it really?. The Oilers desperately need to take a...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Zach Hyman reportedly has agreement in place with Oilers

After weeks of speculation, The Toronto Sun’s Terry Koshan reports that the Edmonton Oilers have a contract agreement in place with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman. Whether or not the deal is a sign-and-trade or just an acquisition of rights remains to be seen, but it’s extremely likely at this point that the Oilers will be acquiring Hyman via trade prior to free agency opening July 28.
NHLchatsports.com

Zach Hyman will be signed by the Oilers

Further to Friedge's report: Word is that an eight-year contract for Hyman with the #oilers would come in a shade under the $5.125M AAV on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' recent deal. A seven-year contract for Hyman would be closer to $5.5M AAV. https://t.co/LozsslxyOF— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 22, 2021. Zach Hyman will...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

The Edmonton Oilers must approach the 2021 offseason with urgency

The Edmonton Oilers have established an unfortunate tradition of underachieving in recent years. As a result, the Edmonton Oilers need to make some key moves this offseason. That may sound obvious, as all clubs have holes that they need to fill during Free Agency or the Draft, but Edmonton feels like it has more gaps to plug than most teams, while simultaneously boasting some of the most elite players in the NHL at the top of the lineup.

