Oilers' Duncan Keith: Dealt to Oilers

The Toronto Maple Leafs gave pending free agent Zach Hyman permission to speak with other teams around the league, and he is in Edmonton meeting with the Oilers on Wednesday, according to Jason Gregor of TSN. The Oilers have had rumored interest in the Maple Leafs forward for a while, and Chris Johnston of Sportsnet adds that there is still a possibility of a sign-and-trade agreement between the two teams, which would open up the possibility of an eight-year contract for Hyman. Only the Seattle Kraken, who had a 48-hour window that is now closed, and the Maple Leafs were eligible to offer Hyman an eight-year deal this summer.