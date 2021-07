DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, MI -- A body has been found after more than a week of searching for a missing Dryden Township man, according to police. A trooper and his K9 were searching in the area near the home of 79-year-old Joseph Mindelli, who went missing last week, when they found a body of an unknown person in a small lake at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, according to a Dryden Township Police Department news release.