It’s dry up and down the west coast, but in California, farmers are starting to see their water turn off. To show how the drought is impacting the farm industry in the largest agricultural production state, Western Growers is out with a series of videos showcasing the devastation left behind when the water stops flowing. Joe Del Bosque of Del Bosque Farms said at the start of the year they planned for their water allocation. But as the spring and summer dried out, it became evident they would not have enough water for all of their crops.