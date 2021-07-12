Cancel
TV Series

Monsters at Work Creator Says New Series Is Actually a Love Story

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonsters at Work, the new Disney+ series that acts as a sequel to Monsters, Inc., plays out like a workplace comedy. Employees of a giant corporation try their best to navigate their day-to-day tasks and balance work relationships, all while the company itself is completely overhauling its business model. Monsters, Inc. has pivoted from scream energy to laugh energy, which means that everything about how the company operates has to pivot as well. It's a wonderful idea for a workplace comedy, but Monsters at Work is aiming to be much more than that. According to creator and executive producer Bobs Gannaway, it's also a love story.

#Monsters At Work#Love Story#Monsters University#Monsters Inc
