Monsters at Work Creator Says New Series Is Actually a Love Story

No creator wants to see their creation tossed in the dumpster or, in the case of Manifest, on the shelf where it’s bound to collect dust and be forgotten. That’s why Manifest creator Jeff Rake hasn’t given up on the show just yet as he’s trying to shop it around to whoever will listen to his pitch and possibly show interest in what he has to sell. It’s not as though this show is bound to be seen as a hard story to take on, even if it’s for a season or two so that it can deliver a definitive ending. At the moment the incomplete series is available to watch on Netflix, where Rake is apparently hoping it will catch on as more and more fans continue to pipe up in order to keep the show around so that it might find a home on the streaming giant. Netflix and NBC did initially agree that they would both pass on the continued development of the series, but somehow the streaming giant sees the wisdom in keeping the show around for the moment. If things go well enough it could be that Netflix might change their minds and allow Rake to continue forward with them. Hey, it could happen.