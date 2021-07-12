Gmail support for BIMI is a major milestone for strong email authentication
Earlier today, Google announced its support for Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI), an industry standard that aims to drive adoption of strong sender authentication for the entire email ecosystem. By implementing a Verified Mark Certificate (VMC) along with a Domain-based Message Authentication Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) protocol policy of quarantine or reject, a brand’s registered logo will appear in Gmail’s avatar slot.securityboulevard.com
