Gmail support for BIMI is a major milestone for strong email authentication

It’s been an eventful few months in terms of sizable cyberattacks. First, we had the SolarWinds hack, then the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack made cybersecurity acutely real for millions of people in the U.S. Most recently, the Kaseya ransomware attack disrupted more than 1,000 businesses over the July 4, 2021 holiday weekend. The sense of vulnerability around the nation’s infrastructure is so intense that it spurred the White House to issue an executive order to drive improvements in the nation’s cybersecurity posture. The order is important guidance for government agencies, the vendors that support them and private sector organizations as a whole.