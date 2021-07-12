Cancel
Gmail support for BIMI is a major milestone for strong email authentication

By Chris Bailey
securityboulevard.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, Google announced its support for Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI), an industry standard that aims to drive adoption of strong sender authentication for the entire email ecosystem. By implementing a Verified Mark Certificate (VMC) along with a Domain-based Message Authentication Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) protocol policy of quarantine or reject, a brand’s registered logo will appear in Gmail’s avatar slot.

securityboulevard.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Authentication#Gmail#Bimi#Email Security#Email Providers#Bimi#Vmc#Dmarc#Avatar#Entrust#Api#Redsift#Trend Micro#A Certification Authority
