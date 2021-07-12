Cancel
The two states facing the largest COVID-19 surge both border Texas

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — COVID-19 cases are rising in the U.S., and the two states facing the largest surges in positive cases both border Texas. Arkansas and Louisiana reported over 100 positive cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs order banning COVID vaccine, mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide. Abbott issued the order Thursday, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Breakthrough Covid cases: At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive

WASHINGTON — At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive for Covid and 1,400 of those have died, according to data collected by NBC News. The 125,682 "breakthrough" cases in 38 states found by NBC News represent less than .08 percent of the 164.2 million-plus people who have been fully vaccinated since January, or about one in every 1,300. The number of cases and deaths among the vaccinated is very small compared to the number among the unvaccinated. A former Biden adviser on Covid estimated that 98 to 99 percent of deaths are among the unvaccinated.
Texas StateNewsweek

Rep. Charlie Crist Slams Gov. Ron DeSantis for Visiting Texas Border Amid COVID Surge

Democratic Representative Charlie Crist, a Florida gubernatorial candidate, slammed Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday for lacking "leadership" and visiting the Texas border during the state's current COVID-19 surge. During a campaign appearance in Broward County, Crist discussed Florida's recent coronavirus spike and accused DeSantis of abandoning his pandemic duties.
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

States with vaccination rates below 50% see surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

July 29 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise as vaccination rates have stalled and the more infectious Delta variant has become more prevalent. The seven-day moving average in daily cases reported Wednesday was 66,606, according to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The seven-day average in new hospital admissions from July 13-19 was 3,521, up 32.2% from the week prior, while the vaccination rates have risen by less than 1% in the past week.

