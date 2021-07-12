Keryx shareholder can't revive lawsuit over pill production halt

A gavel and a block is pictured at the George Glazer Gallery antique store in this illustration picture taken in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration - RC2NGI90OOKL

(Reuters) - The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc investor cannot revive his lawsuit alleging the Boston-based pharmaceutical company hid supply chain issues.

Keryx did not mislead investors ahead of a 2016 production halt at its manufacturer Norwich Pharmaceuticals Inc that precipitated a 36% stock drop, U.S. Circuit Court Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson wrote for the court in an opinion released on Friday.

The court agreed with U.S. District Judge Denise Casper, who had ruled that shareholder Tim Karth's proposed amended complaint did not plausibly allege the company misrepresented the problem.

"Though it may be a tough pill to swallow, the district court properly denied Karth's motion to amend as futile," Thompson wrote for the panel.

An attorney for the shareholder did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Monday.

Keryx merged with Akebia Therapeutics Inc in 2018.

Akebia spokesperson Kristen Sheppard said on Monday that the company is pleased with the decision which she said "reaffirms that Keryx's manufacturing risk disclosures were accurate and not misleading."

The lawsuit was filed in 2016 after Keryx's Aug. 1 announcement that it would withdraw its full-year forecast due to a disruption in the production of Auryxia, its only approved drug, which is used to treat patients with chronic kidney disease.

Keryx announced it would halt the drug's distribution until at least October 2016 due to a production issue at Norwich, the sole manufacturer Keryx contracted with to turn the drug into pill form.

The news prompted Keryx's stock price to drop, resulting in an aggregate loss to investors of about $280 million, according to the complaint, which sought damages for investors who bought stock between May 8, 2013 and Aug. 1, 2016.

The shareholder claimed that Keryx misled investors about the risk of relying on just one contract manufacturer.

The lawsuit survived a motion to dismiss in 2018. Karth then moved for class certification, which Casper denied, and Keryx for summary judgment, which the judge granted in 2019.

She also denied Karth's motion to amend his complaint.

On appeal, Karth sought a chance to file an amended complaint.

Thompson, joined by U.S. Circuit Judges Kermit Lipez and William Kayatta Jr, however, upheld Casper's ruling.

The appeals court agreed with the judge that the company had already disclosed the risks involved in using a sole manufacturer in February and April 2016, before Karth purchased his stock.

The case is Karth v. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-1964.

For investor Tim Karth: Jeffrey Block, Jacob Walker and Nathaniel Silver of Block & Leviton.

For Keryx: Laurence Schoen, John Sylvia and Geoffrey Friedman of Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo.

(CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said the opinion was released on Monday. It was released on Friday.)