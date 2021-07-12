Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Keryx shareholder can't revive lawsuit over pill production halt

By Jody Godoy
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04EdQ1_0aud8OH700
A gavel and a block is pictured at the George Glazer Gallery antique store in this illustration picture taken in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration - RC2NGI90OOKL

(Reuters) - The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc investor cannot revive his lawsuit alleging the Boston-based pharmaceutical company hid supply chain issues.

Keryx did not mislead investors ahead of a 2016 production halt at its manufacturer Norwich Pharmaceuticals Inc that precipitated a 36% stock drop, U.S. Circuit Court Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson wrote for the court in an opinion released on Friday.

The court agreed with U.S. District Judge Denise Casper, who had ruled that shareholder Tim Karth's proposed amended complaint did not plausibly allege the company misrepresented the problem.

"Though it may be a tough pill to swallow, the district court properly denied Karth's motion to amend as futile," Thompson wrote for the panel.

An attorney for the shareholder did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Monday.

Keryx merged with Akebia Therapeutics Inc in 2018.

Akebia spokesperson Kristen Sheppard said on Monday that the company is pleased with the decision which she said "reaffirms that Keryx's manufacturing risk disclosures were accurate and not misleading."

The lawsuit was filed in 2016 after Keryx's Aug. 1 announcement that it would withdraw its full-year forecast due to a disruption in the production of Auryxia, its only approved drug, which is used to treat patients with chronic kidney disease.

Keryx announced it would halt the drug's distribution until at least October 2016 due to a production issue at Norwich, the sole manufacturer Keryx contracted with to turn the drug into pill form.

The news prompted Keryx's stock price to drop, resulting in an aggregate loss to investors of about $280 million, according to the complaint, which sought damages for investors who bought stock between May 8, 2013 and Aug. 1, 2016.

The shareholder claimed that Keryx misled investors about the risk of relying on just one contract manufacturer.

The lawsuit survived a motion to dismiss in 2018. Karth then moved for class certification, which Casper denied, and Keryx for summary judgment, which the judge granted in 2019.

She also denied Karth's motion to amend his complaint.

On appeal, Karth sought a chance to file an amended complaint.

Thompson, joined by U.S. Circuit Judges Kermit Lipez and William Kayatta Jr, however, upheld Casper's ruling.

The appeals court agreed with the judge that the company had already disclosed the risks involved in using a sole manufacturer in February and April 2016, before Karth purchased his stock.

The case is Karth v. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-1964.

For investor Tim Karth: Jeffrey Block, Jacob Walker and Nathaniel Silver of Block & Leviton.

For Keryx: Laurence Schoen, John Sylvia and Geoffrey Friedman of Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo.

(CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said the opinion was released on Monday. It was released on Friday.)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

150K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Pill#Akebia Therapeutics Inc#Auryxia#Block Leviton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Debt-laden China Evergrande hit by lawsuit over late construction payment

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - China's Huaibei Mining Holdings (600985.SS) said its construction unit is suing Evergrande Group (3333.HK), the country's most indebted property developer, over an overdue 400 million yuan ($62 million) payment. Huaibei Mining said in a filing on Wednesday that Evergrande's project company in the eastern...
Industrybloomberglaw.com

Teva to Defend Ruling Allowing Narcan Generic at Federal Circuit

Adapt Pharma Inc.'s four patents on Narcan spray for treating opioid overdoses were properly invalidated because their components had been widely used for decades,. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. will tell the Federal Circuit at oral argument. The ruling from the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey paved...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Gilead Ordered To Pay Attorney Fees In Shareholder Lawsuit

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NYSE: GILD) was ordered to pay about $1.8 million late last week in attorney’s fees and legal expenses to shareholders who sued the company after they were blocked from reviewing notable company records, according to Courthouse News Service. Why It Matters: The information requests initially stemmed from...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Reuters

9th Circuit won't rethink shareholder win in Google+ lawsuit

(Reuters) - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said on Monday that it will not revisit its ruling allowing shareholders to sue Google parent Alphabet Inc for allegedly concealing security vulnerabilities, including in its Google+ social network. The three-judge panel that revived the case last month...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Reuters

Stable Road's SEC settlement prompts shareholder lawsuit

(Reuters) - A Stable Road Acquisition Corp shareholder sued the blank check company, its sponsor and intended acquisition target days after the companies settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission over alleged investor fraud. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court on Thursday claimed shares in the special purpose...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Sanofi can't escape second bellwether trial over Taxotere

(Reuters) - Sanofi has lost a bid for summary judgment in the second bellwether case in multidistrict litigation over its chemotherapy drug Taxotere, after a federal judge ruled that a recent appeals court decision did not change the legal standard for whether Sanofi's conduct caused plaintiff Elizabeth Kahn's permanent hair loss.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Fears Nachawati Trial Lawyers Challenge Bayer AG's Latest Bid To Reduce Weed Killer Liabilities

DALLAS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest legal maneuver designed to help Bayer AG circumvent its legal responsibility to cancer victims exposed to the weed killer Roundup has drawn a swift rebuke from the trial lawyers of the Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm, who represent thousands of individuals who have developed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma after exposure to Roundup.
IndustryCourthouse News Service

Bayer to pull glyphosate from stores due to cancer lawsuits

(CN) — Monsanto’s parent company announced it will remove glyphosate-based products from retail store shelves by 2023 to prevent future litigation claims related to the chemical ingredient. Bayer Ag said Tuesday that it would remove RoundUp from shelves and replace glyphosate with “new formulations that rely on alternative active ingredients.”
LawCourthouse News Service

Intuit can’t dodge mass arbitration of TurboTax lawsuits

(CN) — A California appeals court denied an injunction requested by financial software company Intuit to move tens of thousands of arbitration requests made by users of their TurboTax program into small claims court. The company faced several class actions from taxpayers who said they were duped into purchasing a...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Shareholder lawsuits: model proceedings against VW Holding begin

In the dispute over possible claims for damages by shareholders of the VW holding company Porsche SE (PSE) in connection with the diesel scandal, the long-awaited test case begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Stuttgart Higher Regional Court. The plaintiffs are of the opinion that the Stuttgart-based PSE informed them too late about the financial consequences of the affair. The holding rejects the allegations.
Lawbizjournals

Court dismisses class action suit against Mylan regarding EpiPen

Viatris Inc. on Tuesday announced that a class action lawsuit filed almost four years ago against predecessor company Mylan NV regarding the pricing and marketing of emergency allergy medication EpiPen has been dismissed by a Kansas court. Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) said in a release that the U.S. District Court for...
Businessmorningbrew.com

Four Gen Zers Weigh In on Elon’s Spicy Remarks in Shareholder Lawsuit

Elon Musk is in hot water...as per usual. On Monday, the outspoken billionaire, memelord, and Dogefather testified to the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Randall Baron, defending his company’s 2016 acquisition of SolarCity. He said, “I tried hard not to be the CEO at Tesla, but I had to or it would die.” It made me wonder: What did his team think when they heard that, and how did they feel? They haven’t returned my calls, unfortch, but I did talk to my Morning Brew coworkers. Here are their thoughts on the guy who also told Baron, “I don’t want to be the boss of anything.”
Chicago, ILPosted by
Reuters

Judge rejects nationwide class in McDonald's no-poach case

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Chicago has declined to certify a nationwide class in a lawsuit claiming McDonald's Corp violated antitrust laws by prohibiting franchisees from poaching employees of corporate-owned restaurants. U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso on Wednesday said that because geographic markets for low-skilled, low-wage labor tend to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy