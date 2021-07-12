Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

At-risk prof sues school over return-to-work edict

By Daniel Wiessner
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xi4zS_0aud8JrU00
The seal of the The United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A program director and associate professor at South University in Virginia has filed a complaint alleging the school unlawfully refused to allow her to continue working from home despite serious heart and lung conditions that place her at a high risk of death from COVID-19.

Elizabeth Kostal, represented by Wigdor, told the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in a complaint filed over the weekend that beginning in April she was forced to report to campus despite classes and meetings still being held remotely, and was surrounded by nursing faculty and students who were in daily contact with COVID-19 patients.

Kostal said South last month only agreed to temporarily extend her remote work arrangement when she threatened litigation, and accused the school of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

South, which is based in Savannah, Georgia and has campuses in Virginia, Florida, and three other states, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Christine Hogan, a lawyer for Kostal, in a statement said: "we intend to send a loud message to all universities and employers throughout the country that it is completely unlawful to disregard the health, well-being and disabilities of employees in the return to work from the pandemic."

According to the complaint, South hired Kostal in 2019 as its academic program director for public health and health sciences and as an associate professor of nursing and health sciences.

Kostal has asthma and a serious heart condition that has required her to use a pacemaker since she was 24 years old and makes her ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Kostal says that from the beginning of the pandemic, the university's leadership was intent on reopening the Virginia campus as quickly as possible. The university in February ordered faculty to report back to campus on April 19, according to the complaint.

Kostal requested that she be allowed to continue working remotely in order to accommodate her medical conditions, but the university refused, she said. The school claimed Kostal could not perform all of her job duties remotely, which she said was belied by the fact that she had been doing her job from home for the preceding year.

When Kostal returned to campus, she was forced to teach remote classes in her office with the door closed while wearing two masks, which made it difficult to breathe and caused her pacemaker to not function properly, according to the complaint.

Kostal's office was situated close to housing facilities for nursing students and faculty who had been exposed to COVID-19, she said.

In June, after Kostal's lawyers sent a letter to the school, South agreed to allow Kostal to work remotely for 30 days, subject to future renewals, according to the complaint. But in doing so, school leaders suggested she could be limited to performing "teaching or nonmanagerial roles that may be better suited for working remotely."

Kostal in the complaint says that warning amounted to retaliation in violation of the ADA, and that South broke the law by failing to provide reasonable accommodations.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

150K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Students#Edict#South University#Americans#Ada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Housing
Related
NFLLynchburg News and Advance

Former Liberty diversity director sues school

Another Black man once employed by Liberty University in a diversity leadership role has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the university. LeeQuan McLaurin went to LU and worked as an associate director of student engagement starting in 2018, then was assigned to be its director of diversity retention in February 2020 despite declining the position for pay reasons, the lawsuit states.
Winston-salem, NCmynews13.com

Women are reluctant to return to work

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Millions of women stopped working during the pandemic, and now, as things are returning back to normal, many say they are reluctant to go back. Four times as many women than men left the workforce in September 2020. Women are reluctant to return to work because of...
California Statenorthbaybusinessjournal.com

CSU to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty, staff on campus this fall

California State University — the nation's largest four-year public university system — will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus for the fall semester. Medical and religious exemptions will be allowed, with unvaccinated students having to undergo regular coronavirus testing. The decision announced...
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

As employees return to work and COVID cases rise, questions over mandated vaccination swirl

As COVID-19 cases increase, employers face the decision whether to require employees to get the vaccine. Within hours of each other on Monday, New York City announced its public employees would need to get the vaccine or be tested weekly, and the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs said its medical frontline workers would need to be inoculated within eight weeks.
Public HealthWKRG

Mississippi State Health Department updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released updated COVID-19 Public Health Guidance for K-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Health leaders said the guidance is consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. All eligible students, teachers, and staff 12...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

American Academy of Pediatrics Recommended that all Children over the Age of 2 Wear Masks when Returning to School

(Saint) Dr. Anthony Fauci, AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS, coronavirus, COVID19, masks, NJT, Ridgewood Board of Education. Ridgewood NJ, The Ridgewood Board of Education discussed additional ways to disseminate important communications to parents and whether or not masks will be required on school busses. For NJ Transit masks are STILL REQUIRED onboard vehicles and inside enclosed stations, but are no longer required on outdoor platforms or at bus stops.
Public Healthkalw.org

Teachers Not Required To Follow Newsom’s Vaccine Edict

Governor Newsom’s announcement, Monday, requiring all 238,000 state employees to be vaccinated, or be required to wear face masks and undergo testing for COVID-19, doesn’t apply to state teachers. The California Teachers Association says the governor’s edict does not cover teachers because they’re not state employees. And they’ve got more...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Sacramento

‘What’s Changed Is The Delta Variant’: Parents Sue State Over School Mask Mandates As Infectious Disease Experts Ask For Data-Based Mask Metric

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two groups of parents from across the state filed a lawsuit on Thursday, suing the governor and the California Department of Public Health over school mask mandates and other COVID protocols. In light of the growing Delta variant, even some who once supported their fight are now recommending masks in schools to start the year. However, a growing number of infectious disease experts from across the county are urging health officials to set a data-based threshold for school masking, with a clear endpoint based on low community transmission. ALSO READ: Parents Plan To Sue California Over School COVID Mandates: The...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Florida Coastal School of Law Sues Department

Florida Coastal School of Law has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Education in U.S. District Court on the grounds that the department has "exceeded and abused its authority and acted arbitrarily, capriciously and without due process" in refusing to allow the institution to participate in federal student aid programs, according to a release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy