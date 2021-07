Parker Harm was hoping for a chance. Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals gave it to him. The Mandan product was not selected in the 20-round Major League Baseball draft, but the North Dakota State All-American left-handed pitcher was quickly scooped up by Kansas City. In fact, the Royals called Harm before the draft was over to tell him he would not be selected, but that they wanted to sign him right after it was over.