Thornwell Books serving good reads, roasts downtown
A bustle of activity occupied Thornwell Books on its first full day of business, belying the fact it was early afternoon on a rainy Thursday workday. A steady flow of customers seeking good reads and roasts invaded downtown Morganton’s newest book store and coffee shop — co-owned and managed by Jean VanNoppen and her daughter, Ellen VanNoppen and located at 202 S. Sterling St. — which had held its grand opening the day before.morganton.com
