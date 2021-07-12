Dayton proposes alternative policing for mental health calls
Dayton became the latest U.S. city to introduce plans for an alternative policing system to handle certain calls relating to people in mental health crises. The western Ohio city approved a $150,000 contract last week with a Washington, D.C.-based company, tasking them with data analysis of emergency calls made to the department, making recommendations and meeting with community stakeholders, Dayton Daily News reported Monday.www.10tv.com
