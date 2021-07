As announced on 9 July 2021 and in accordance with the rules of the Company's Share Option Plan, i3 Energy plc announces that it has issued options over 53,705,491 ordinary shares to i3 staff and board, and has additionally issued 1,750,000 options to incoming staff and conditionally allocated 3,750,000 for additional hires as part of the Company's recent acquisition of assets as announced on 7 July 2021 (collectively the "Options"). The exercise price of the Options is 11 pence per share, the price of the Placing Shares.