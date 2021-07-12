The Green Mountain Falls I know | Guest Column

Lately — along with the rise of social media, in particular — Green Mountain Falls has had a bit of a “change in flavor,” shall we say. There is this perception out there, in electronic land, that we are a place that is full of conflict and anger. A place where people who don’t even live here tear apart the town volunteers and town staff while other keyboard warriors cheer them on. A place where rumors, lies and propaganda fill the screens of computers, and people just fall for them hook, line and sinker. No critical thought. Just a lot of criticism.