Falling for someone whose physical appearances are deceptive is a tale as old as time. However, in the strange reality dating series uniquely entitled ‘Sexy Beasts,’ this notion is deliberately applied to all those young singles who wish to find a deeper connection. In other words, each of them dons a mask, whether of animals, monsters, dinosaurs, or mythical creatures, to go on a handful of dates before a picker chooses a partner from the three suitors laid out for them. It’s as peculiar as it is fun and intriguing. So, let’s find out more about its filming, shall we?