Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 “Twist”

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst rumored in early January, the Air Jordan 12 “Twist” has recently surfaced via official images ahead of its July 24th release. Confirmed as part of the Jordan Brand Fall 2021 collection, the pair indulges in a rather clean arrangement loosely inspired by an un-retroed colorway of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker. Tumbled leather across the upper, “lizard” skin mudguards and sole units opt into a tonal “White” style, while upper eye-stays and mid-foot accents deviate in a shimmering “University Red” look. Branding on the spine and at the tip of the outsole also follow suit, nodding to the Jordan 12‘s “Cherry” look and aforementioned predecessor’s “Metallic” Pack composition.

