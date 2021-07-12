BLM Warns of low Missour River water levels
Before people venture out on the Missouri River in their boats, they should be sure to check current water levels. Upper Missouri River flows in Montana are much lower than normal for this time of year, resulting in exposed or underwater hazards, like rocks, gravel bars, logs and other obstacles, that could damage boats or knock vessel occupants into the water. People should be ready for the unexpected while on the river and everyone in the vessels should wear a life jacket.www.havredailynews.com
