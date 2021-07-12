Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Aggreko plc amend

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the Company's application for a management cease trade order (the 'MCTO') which has now been filed by the Company with its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ('NP 12-203'), following the Company's announcement on July 16, 2021 (the 'Announcement') that it will be unable to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021 (the 'Documents') on or before July 30, 2021, as required under Canadian National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The MCTO, if granted, will not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company. No decision has yet been ‎made by the Ontario Securities Commission on this application.