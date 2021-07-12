Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Aggreko plc amend

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 19 days ago

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Voting Rights#Derivatives#Ept#Recognised#N A N A 2#Alwyn Basch Telephone#Code#Panel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
PLC
Related
MarketsShareCast

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the Transparency Directive the Company would like to notify the market of the following:. As at 30th July 2021, the Company's issued share capital consists of 72,124,279 Growth shares and 85,847,510 Income shares. In accordance with Article 8 of the Company's Articles of Association, the number of...
StocksShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”) Purchase of own securities and total voting rights. Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 30 July 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 364,782 Ordinary shares at a price of 92.6p per share. Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the...
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Share Options

As announced on 9 July 2021 and in accordance with the rules of the Company's Share Option Plan, i3 Energy plc announces that it has issued options over 53,705,491 ordinary shares to i3 staff and board, and has additionally issued 1,750,000 options to incoming staff and conditionally allocated 3,750,000 for additional hires as part of the Company's recent acquisition of assets as announced on 7 July 2021 (collectively the "Options"). The exercise price of the Options is 11 pence per share, the price of the Placing Shares.
StocksShareCast

Share BuyBack and Cancellation

VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 30 July 2021, it purchased 24,960 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of 247.02 pence per Ordinary Share. All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Nevada Sunrise Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) announces that following its news release of June 21, 2021, it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for a shares-for-debt transaction to settle an aggregate of $18,793.48 in indebtedness to the Company's independent directors through the issuance of 221,099 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares"), at a deemed price of $0.085 per Settlement Share (the "Debt Settlement"). Accordingly, the Company announces that it has completed the Debt Settlement. The Settlement Shares are subject to the statutory hold period of four months and a day, expiring December 1, 2021.
Businessdallassun.com

Barksdale Provides Debt Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ('Barksdale' or the 'Company') (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQX:BRKCF) would like to provide the following update. The TSX Venture Exchange is still reviewing the filing documentation pertaining to an assignment of debt and security agreement (the 'Agreement') dated May 11, 2021 between the Company, Denman Island Chocolate Ltd. (Daniel Terry) (the 'Assignor') and Regal Resources Inc. ('Regal'), whereby the Company can acquire 100% of the Assignor's interest in a series of loan agreements between the Assignor and Regal (collectively, the 'Assigned Agreements').
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the Company's application for a management cease trade order (the 'MCTO') which has now been filed by the Company with its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ('NP 12-203'), following the Company's announcement on July 16, 2021 (the 'Announcement') that it will be unable to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021 (the 'Documents') on or before July 30, 2021, as required under Canadian National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The MCTO, if granted, will not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company. No decision has yet been ‎made by the Ontario Securities Commission on this application.
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 115,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 968.87 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Cineworld secures $200m in incremental loans

Cineworld on Friday said it had secured $200m of incremental loans maturing in May 2024 from a group of existing lenders, as the cinema chain owner looked to take advantage of pent-up demand after the lifting of Covid restrictions. 22,948.83. 16:30 30/07/21. 4,045.80. 16:30 30/07/21. 4,030.24. 16:22 30/07/21. 8,117.41. 16:30...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Western Troy Completes $364,125 Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. (TSXV:WRY.H) ("Western Troy" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement previously announced on June 21, 2021 (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $364,125. The Private Placement involves the issuance of 2,427,500 units ("Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital stock the Company (a "Common Share") and one warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share for $0.20 at any time within one year after closing. All securities issued pursuant to this Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Poda Announces CDN$15 Million Private Placement With An Institutional Investor

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a private institutional investor for gross proceeds of CDN$15.0 million in a private placement in the United States (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue 7,500,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") and 7,500,000 warrants to purchase Common Shares ("Warrants") at a purchase price of CDN$2.00 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional Common Share at a price of CDN$2.50 for three years from the closing date of the Private Placement.
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) The Netherlands. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation,...
Financial ReportsShareCast

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 29th July 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces $8 Million "Bought Deal" Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. CALGARY, AB, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - (the "Company" or "Nanalysis"), (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Underwriters") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 6,666,700 units (the "Units") from the treasury of the Company, at a price of $1.20 per Unit (the "Issue Price") and offer them to the public by way of a short form prospectus for total gross proceeds of approximately $8,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share for an exercise price of C$1.70 for period 24 months following the Closing Date.
RetailShareCast

B&M hit by pay rebellion at AGM

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (DI) More than one-fifth of shareholder votes opposed B&M European Value Retail's pay report at its annual general meeting as some investors rebelled against bigger bosses' bonuses. 7,032.30. 16:22 30/07/21. n/a. n/a. 4,045.80. 16:30 30/07/21. n/a. n/a. 4,030.24. 16:22 30/07/21. n/a. n/a. 2,668.23. 16:30 30/07/21.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Aggreko Regulatory News (AGK)

FORM 8 (DD) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS) Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Full name of discloser:. Kenneth George Hanna. (b) Owner...
Grocery & SupermaketStreetInsider.com

Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Morrison (WM) Supermarket plc

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.Â Â Â Â...
Businessinvesting.com

RTC Group PLC (RTCR)

RTC Group PLC slumped 15% to 42.5p as it highlighted the significant loss of business it will suffer in Afghanistan now NATA forces have withdrawn. The engineering and technical... Small Cap Wrap - RTC Group, ADM Energy, Savannah Resources and more... 21 April 2021 @HybridanLLP *A corporate client of Hybridan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy