Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.54.