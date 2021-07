Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $71,000.