VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a private institutional investor for gross proceeds of CDN$15.0 million in a private placement in the United States (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue 7,500,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") and 7,500,000 warrants to purchase Common Shares ("Warrants") at a purchase price of CDN$2.00 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional Common Share at a price of CDN$2.50 for three years from the closing date of the Private Placement.